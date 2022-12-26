Body recovered in search for missing canoeist

Police have found the body of a canoeist who has been missing since capsizing last night in Lake Roto Kohatu.

Police rushed to Christchurch lake last night after the canoe flipped.

One person who had been in the boat was rescued, but the other was missing.

The search for the second person resumed this morning but has ended tragically.

A police spokesperson said they are supporting the victim’s family through this difficult time, and that the family has requested privacy.