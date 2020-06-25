Thursday, 25 June 2020

Bomb squad called out over chemical incident at university

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Fire crews have been called out to the chemical incident. Photo: NZ Herald
    Fire crews have been called out to the chemical incident. Photo: NZ Herald
    Firefighters have been called out to a chemical incident at the University of Canterbury.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ representative said a substance in one of the buildings on Forestry Rd became too much to handle.

    He says it's under control but they're waiting for the army to arrive with equipment to safely remove the substance.

    People are being asked to stand back at the scene.

    A University of Canterbury spokesperson said there was an incident involving picric acid in a secure laboratory in the Biological Sciences building.

    They said the chemical was quickly stabilised and no one was harmed or at risk, with only the immediate area needing to be evacuated.

    Picric acid is most often used in explosives but has also been used in medicine as an antiseptic and in dyes. It is recommended to store it wet to prevent explosion.

    The university spokesperson said two firefighter crews and the bomb squad were send to the campus as a precaution.

    As it is mid-year break, most students are away and not due to return until Semester 2 begins on July 13.

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter