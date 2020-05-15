Border restrictions likely to affect first cruise ship season for new berth

UNCERTAINTY: Lyttelton Port Company's cruise ship berth may not be able to take on passenger vessels over the 2020-21 cruise season due to border restrictions. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A busy first cruise ship season scheduled for Lyttelton Port Company’s new $67 million berth could fall flat due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The structure was set to open in November and LPC has taken on about 80 bookings for the 2020-21 cruise season.

While there haven’t been any booking cancellations yet, whether the cruise ships can enter the country or not will depend on border restrictions set out by the Government.

Cruise ships have been temporarily banned from entering New Zealand waters until June 30, but borders will remain closed beyond that date.

LPC marketing manager Simon Munt said the company continues to watch the situation as it develops and has been working with relevant industry interests and agencies to stay informed.

“There are numerous factors that affect the situation, not least of which is how long border restrictions remain in place.”

Meanwhile, Mr Munt said LPC remains confident that the construction of the cruise berth will be completed by November.

He said construction on the berth ceased along with all other capital projects at the port during level 4 but resumed safely under level 3.

It will eventually allow large cruise ships to dock in Christchurch for the first time since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

DESIGNS: An artist’s impression shows what Lyttelton Port Company's new cruise ship berth will look like when it is completed in November. Photo: Lyttelton Port Company

Mr Munt said the berth can accommodate some vessels other than cruise ships, and LPC has already done planning around this due to the season being less than half the year.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said many cruise lines have been sticking to their schedules due to the temporary cruise ship ban ending in June.

However, he said “the reality is” that it will all depend on when the Government decides to open its borders.

“There seems to be no end date put out by the Government as to when the border restrictions will lift.”

He hopes if a transtasman bubble is formed between New Zealand and Australia, it would include cruise ships.

“At the moment, there’s certainly nothing set in stone.”

NZCA will be talking with CLIA Australasia during a webinar today to discuss future operating framework for the cruise industry, what it will look like once operations resume and what industry stakeholders can do to support the resumption of cruise operations.