Thursday, 2 July 2020

Brave Lachie loses cancer battle

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Lachie Sutherland. Photo: Supplied
    Young Christchurch boy Lachie Sutherland has lost his battle with cancer.

    The 12-year-old died at Nurse Maude Hospice on Tuesday after his second fight against neuroblastoma, a rare form of the disease that develops in infants and young children.

    A post on the family’s Facebook page, TouchPauseEngage, read: "It is with a heavy heart that we post this evening to share the news that Lachie passed away.

    "We are heartbroken for our loss but deeply relieved that Lachie is no longer suffering."

    Lachie was first diagnosed in January 2012 and flew to Sydney, aged four, to receive MIGD therapy.

    His father, Chris Sutherland, died from metastatic melanoma in 2013 after being diagnosed a month earlier.

    Kelly Sharpe, Lachie Sutherland and Jon Sharpe. Photo: Supplied
    Six years on, Lachie relapsed with neuroblastoma in August after showing no evidence of the disease since 2013.

    He spent the past five months undergoing eight rounds of chemotherapy and seven cycles of immunotherapy and radiation.

    Major fundraising was done earlier this year to help pay for self-funded MIGD therapy in Sydney, which Lachie was scheduled to receive in March.

    However, he could not undergo the treatment due to travel impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

