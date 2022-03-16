Breaking Good: Domestic abuse survivor's story of hope

Christchurch-based Lisa Mead spent years suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her partner.

She is keen to stress it was abuse, not just violence.

Listen to her story here:

Violence, she says, is easy for people to understand but domestic abuse can be everything from manipulation and coercion to economic control.

In the pandemic she sat down and started writing the story of how she came to leave her partner Tommy, the father to her son, Dakota.

The result is her book: Breaking Good.

It's a bruises-and-all story, but also one of hope.

It's been written with the blessing of Tommy.

Lisa is a chartered accountant, and runs her own accountancy and business advisory firm, Social Currency.

The company donates 10 per cent of its revenue to various charities that support at-risk kids.