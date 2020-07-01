Breast cancer patient to host Pink Ribbon event

Leanne Fergusson. Photo: Supplied

Banks Peninsula resident Leanne Fergusson has received an outpouring of support since being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

And now, she’s become inspired to do the same for others.

The 45-year-old mother of four from Duvauchelle is hosting a Pink Ribbon event this month, with funds going towards the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Last year more than 525 breakfasts were held in Canterbury, and now Mrs Fergusson is urging others to get on board.

“I’m excited. It’s a way for me to give back to an organisation doing such good work for people with breast cancer.”

She is planning an afternoon tea in Akaroa with a few other women in her community who have also had this disease.

“I’m looking forward to getting together with others who have been through this journey and sharing our experiences.”

Mrs Fergusson was sitting at home watching television one evening in February when she discovered a lump in her right breast.

After having her surgery postponed for three weeks because of Covid-19, she had to wait until late April before she could have the lump removed, and has just started her first round of chemotherapy.

She said the generosity she has seen from her community since her diagnosis has been amazing.

“My fridge is bursting at the seams because so many people have made meals for us, and I’ve had so many offers of help with the housework after my surgery. Receiving so much kindness has really helped with my recovery and people have also been showing heaps of love for my fundraising efforts.”

Mrs Fergusson set a target to raise $500 through her Pink Ribbon Breakfast but has already more than doubled it in the lead up to her event.

Around 400 people in the Canterbury District Health Board area are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

With more than 3300 women across the country diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and more than 650 a year still dying, the need for support is greater than ever.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Evangelia Henderson said the organisation is grateful to everyone who is taking part in Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

“This year, the Covid-19 situation has made life harder for breast cancer patients, so the need for support has never been higher.”

“Thanks to the generosity of Kiwis up and down the country, we are able to continue our life-saving work. The proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon breakfast will bring us one step closer to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. So, please get involved in whatever way you can.”