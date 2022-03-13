Builder just wants her dog back after ute stolen

Sparky the stolen hound. Photos: Supplied

A self-employed builder is on edge after her ute, dog and tools were stolen from a driveway yesterday in Christchurch.

Lydia Stewart and her dog Sparky.

Lydia Stewart was helping trim trees just outside her parent's Saint Martins home when her ute was taken, with her dog Sparky and thousands of dollars worth of tools in the back.

Stewart said the black ute was spotted an hour later on the outskirts of the city, with its number plates bent and damaged door panels.

A sledge hammer with her name on it was then used to break into a Springs Junction service centre on the West Coast last night.

"This morning I received a phone call at about 10 o'clock from a guy at Springs Junction asking if I knew anything about a break-in at a service station because it was done with my sledge hammer, which has my name engraved... on it."

Lydia said she just wants her black border collie/huntaway-cross, Sparky, back.

It had been a shocking ordeal, she said.

"I'm a little bit on edge to be honest, a bit anxious. I would just like the dog back because she is my best friend. It's always kind of shaky, and I think my parents are a bit more shaken up than I am 'cause it was taken from their property."

Lydia Stewart's ute was stolen from her parent's driveway.

Police are appealing to the public for information.