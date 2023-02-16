Builder to take on epic 24-hour run at Hagley Park for mental health

Jackson Lynskey-Reid will spend 24 hours running laps around Hagley Park to raise money for mental health charity I Am Hope. PHOTO: VNTG

A young Christchurch builder will be pounding the turf of Hagley Park for 24 hours next month in a bid to raise money for mental health.

Jackson Lynskey-Reid – Jack to his family and friends – says it is something he has wanted to do for a year or so as he believes helping people is “a cool thing to do”.

He chose I am Hope after hearing about the mental health situation in New Zealand.

"I think they do an amazing job.

"They target mental health, which is something I have struggled with in the past, so I think it’s right to go with them."

While Jack hasn’t received help himself from I Am Hope, he has through other pathways and he believes it is extremely important for young people in that situation to receive help.

"I think a lot of young people go through mental health struggles in their teens or early 20s and don’t speak up and receive help, which is why our mental health struggle is so high in New Zealand.

"I have friends who work in and around mental health and for a young person to actually receive proper help when they are feeling down or at a low point in their life is very hard.

"That’s why free counselling sessions are very important when people are starting to feel down."

Jack aims to raise $10,000 from his 24-hour marathon run.

After posting his intentions on Facebook along with a Givealittle link, the amount raised had almost reached $7000 as of Thursday.

"To all those who are supporting me so far it’s a big thank you for that,” he said.

"Every cent counts and to see how much money I Am Hope has already received is wicked."

Jack will also donate $20 himself for every lap he completes.

He says a lot of people have messaged him, offering to support him by running a lap with him.

The 24-hour fundraiser run will start around 6am on Friday, March 10.

I Am Hope is a youth and community-focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, founded by Mike King in 2010.