Building and resource consents processing continuing during lockdown

Christchurch City Council staff are continuing to process building and resource consents during the lockdown.
In spite of the Civic Offices being closed, staff are working from home processing consents so that projects will be ready to go when the current situation eases.
City council acting general manager of consenting and compliance Carolyn Gallagher said consenting and planning advisory services are operating largely unchanged.
“This is a great time to get consents submitted as staff are available and keen to be working with consent applicants, including for SKYPE pre-application meetings,’’ Ms Gallagher said.
She said both building and resource consents can be applied for electronically, with staff on hand to give advice if needed.
Said Ms Gallagher: “A duty planner remains available to the public to answer any general planning inquiries during the nationwide shutdown, by calling the Council’s main number 03 941 8999.”
In addition to this, a virtual inspection service has been set up for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula residents with newly installed solid fuel heaters. Property owners can complete an online form and submit photographic evidence to show their solid fuel heater has been installed correctly and can be used.
Building consents are needed to undertake building work and confirm that the planned work complies with the Building Act 2004 and the building code.
Resource consents, which are separate to building consents, are needed when a proposed building or activity doesn’t comply with all the rules in the Christchurch District Plan.
Some proposals require both types of consents.
