Building and resource consents processing continuing during lockdown

STILL WORKING: The processing of building and resource contents by city council staff is continuing during the lockdown. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council staff are continuing to process building and resource consents during the lockdown.In spite of the Civic Offices being closed, staff are working from home processing consents so that projects will be ready to go when the current situation eases.City council acting general manager of consenting and compliance Carolyn Gallagher said consenting and planning advisory services are operating largely unchanged.“This is a great time to get consents submitted as staff are available and keen to be working with consent applicants, including for SKYPE pre-application meetings,’’ Ms Gallagher said.She said both building and resource consents can be applied for electronically, with staff on hand to give advice if needed.Said Ms Gallagher: “A duty planner remains available to the public to answer any general planning inquiries during the nationwide shutdown, by calling the Council’s main number 03 941 8999.”In addition to this, a virtual inspection service has been set up for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula residents with newly installed solid fuel heaters. Property owners can complete an online form and submit photographic evidence to show their solid fuel heater has been installed correctly and can be used.