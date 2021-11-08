Burnside High principal pays tribute to Connor Whitehead

Burnside High School Phil Holstein has paid tribute to Connor Whitehead, the year 11 student who was fatally shot in Christchurch on Friday night.

Holstein spoke to RNZ's Māni Dunlop:

Connor was allegedly shot dead outside a property in Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday night.

Three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting were due to appear in court today.

Police have arrested four people in their 30s and 40s so far, and are seeking one more person.

Connor was just 16-years old, and his family says they are devastated by the death and the magnitude of the senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

He was a year 11 student at Burnside High School.