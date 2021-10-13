Burst water main, downed tree causing traffic disruption

Part of a central Christchurch street has been partially blocked after a water main burst this morning, leaving a large hole in the road.

Heavy rain, combined with the burst water main outside 50 Tuam St, has closed the right-hand lane.

Traffic congestion has been steadily building at the site this morning. There is a large hold in the ground where the water main burst.

"Due to the current poor weather conditions this (lane drop) will remain in place until at least tomorrow afternoon," said a Christchurch Travel Information Team spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree caused a left-hand lane drop, northbound, on Cranford St, south of McFaddens Rd, about 10am on Wednesday.

"Road users should take care and expect some delays until this has been cleared," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to urge road users to take extra care and drive to the conditions."