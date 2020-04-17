Burwood Hospital staffer told to continue working or take leave

Burwood Hospital. Photo: ElderNet

The Canterbury District Health Board has told a Burwood Hospital worker with an underlying health condition to either continue working or take leave.

Helen Norman is a cleaner at the hospital in Christchurch and was told by her GP not to work because of her type 2 diabetes.

“The doctor sent an email saying no I should not work because of my condition and my age,” she told One News.

The 69-year-old was later cleared for work by the CDHB after it conducted a health assessment of its own.

Ms Norman was told to either work or take leave.

“I may have to go in and risk my life, which is what you're doing. You're going to work and you're risking your life, especially now."

DHBs cannot apply to the Government's essential workers leave scheme, therefore, they are using health assessments to determine what is safe.

Ms Norman would like to see the CHDB offer special leave to people like her.