Bus and car collide in Christchurch

Fire and Emergency NZ at the crash on on Creyke Rd. Photo: George Heard / NZ Herald

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a public bus and a vehicle in Christchurch this morning.

The crash happened about 10am on Monday on Creyke Rd near Canterbury University in Ilam.

A fire appliance has blocked one lane of the road while emergency services work at the scene.

St John is attending to one person, the driver of the car, and assessing their condition.

-With NZ Herald