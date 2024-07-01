Bus involved in Riccarton crash

Photo: Supplied via Chris Lynch Media / www.chrislynchmedia.com

A bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night.

A police spokeswoman told chrislynchmedia.com emergency services were called to the crash scene in Riccarton at 6.55pm on Sunday.

Two cars and a bus were involved in the crash at the intersection of Matipo and Elizabeth Sts.

There were no reports of injuries.

Motorists were initially asked to avoid the area while emergency services cleared the scene.