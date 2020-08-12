Bus users in Christchurch told to avoid peak travel times

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch bus passengers are being urged to avoid travelling at peak times after the move to alert level 2 from noon on Wednesday.

Environment Canterbury senior manager, public transport, Stewart Gibbon said the regular bus timetables will continue to operate - but the network's urban service capacity will be limited, particularly at peak times.

"We are asking people to avoid using public transport between 7am and 9am and 2.30pm and 5.30pm on weekdays, where possible,” Gibbon says.

However, he says the Metro school bus network will operate at full capacity because of schools’ ability to contact trace.

Gibbon says the Bus Interchange will remain open, with front-door bus boarding.

However, passengers should leave via the rear doors, unless they need to use the ramp.

Masks will be available at the Bus Interchange, and the toilets will undergo more regular cleaning.

Gibbon says passengers need to observe social distancing rules and sit in bus window seats, unless seated next to someone they know. They should also wear a mask, especially when social distancing is difficult.

"We strongly encourage the use of contactless payment options – paying on board with a Metrocard and using online top-ups."

Passengers should also provide contact tracing information. Phone 03 366 8855 to register your journey, or note the unique on-board bus ID.