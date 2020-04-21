Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Business customers offered payment extension by Orion

    Electricity lines companies Orion, which is part-owned by Christchurch City Council, is offering a payment deferral programme to business customers on its network.

    It is one of four lines companies that are proposing payment deferrals of at least three months to assist with immediate customer cashflow challenges that businesses are experiencing during the lockdown.

    Details of each of the deferred payment options are being finalised in conjunction with the energy retail companies, but may include a deferral of fixed line charges.

    It will be up to each retailer to take up this offer and pass it on to its business consumers.

    “This is a challenging time and all four companies are committed to supporting New Zealand businesses to ease their financial burden where possible, so that they can continue to make valuable economic and social contributions to the communities in which they operate - now and into the future,’’ said Vector Group chief executive Simon Mackenzie, who is the spokesperson for the four companies.

