Businesses evacuated as fire crews battle large blaze in Sydenham

Part of a Christchurch suburb has been evacuated as fire crews battle a large blaze at a business.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Buchan St, Sydenham, about 11.40am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they are helping to evacuate people in the immediate area.

The fire started at a Buchan St business. Photo: Nathan Morton

An employee from neighbouring business, Long Cloud Kayaks, said staff had been told to evacuate.

A Herald reporter at the scene said an ambulance has arrived and St John staff appeared to be treating someone.

Smoke could initially be seen across the city but the fire was under control by noon.

Emergency services have blocked the road. Photo: Nathan Morton

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said details are still limited but the road is closed while two fire engines tackle the blaze.

Police warned people to avoid the area and are managing traffic around the scene.

“People in the area are advised to listen to directions from staff and avoid the vicinity within 100 meters of the fire."

-With NZ Herald