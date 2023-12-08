Buskers festival returns with massive blow-up 'cathedral'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual street performance festival will run from January 19-28 and feature more than 20 acts, including Mullet Man & Mim, The Circus Firemen and the festival’s mascot Space-Man.
But the 1000m2 inflatable artwork Arborialis Luminarium, described by its creators as a cross between a “cathedral and a womb”, will be a focal point of the festival.
It will host festival events and people will be able to explore its tunnels and inflatable rooms.
"We can’t wait to open the doors to our exciting new headline event for 2024."
Other venues for the 10-day festival include The Church on Worcester St and the Buskers’ Comedy Club.
Some of the international performers to watch out for include Argentine physical comedian, Estupido Compania, Korean stage magician Jisu Park, and Chicago-born contortionist Leah Orleans who will bring her Tiny Girl Big Show to the city for the first time.
The Arborialis Luminarium will host a number of walk-in events including Happy Yoga and the Silent Disco Walking tours.
- For a full list of festival performers and schedule, visit breadandcircus.co.nz