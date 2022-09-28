Busy Addington intersection to close this weekend

The intersection of Lincoln Rd, Barrington St and Whiteleigh Ave will close to all traffic for three days on Friday night. Photo: Newsline

Motorists are being warned to expect delays when a busy Christchurch intersection is closed to all traffic for three days from Friday night.

The Lincoln Rd, Barrington St and Whiteleigh Ave intersection will close so contractors can add a raised safety platform and resurface the approaches.

"They are going to work around-the-clock to get this job done, starting from 6pm on Friday night," said Christchurch City Council head of transport Lynette Ellis.

"Their aim is to have the installation completed in time to reopen the intersection to traffic by 6am on Monday (October 3).

"We know this intersection closure will be disruptive but it makes sense to do the work in one concentrated push rather than doing it in phases over a longer period of time.

"We will have good traffic management plans in place to help ensure that people can get where they need to be," Ellis says.

The raised safety platform will slow down traffic travelling through the intersection.

"This intersection is used by about 50,000 vehicles a day and is also used by many pedestrians and cyclists.

"What we are trying to do is make it safer for everyone by encouraging people to drive through at an appropriate speed," Ellis says.

The work will take place the following weekend if the weather doe not allow it to be done this weekend.