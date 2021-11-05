Busy month for Canterbury dog team awarded best in class

Constable Josh Yeoman and Lenix. Photo: NZ Police

It's been an eventful month for Christchurch Constable Josh Yeoman and his police dog Lenix - and now the duo have been awarded the Overton Cup for top trainee dog team.Yeoman and Lenix were called to a serious family harm incident this week, where the two-year-old dog successfully apprehended a 35-year-old man but was hit on the nose with a hammer for his efforts.

His handler, Yeoman, was also punched in the face.

"It was Lenix’s first bite and he did really well given the circumstances," says Yeoman.

"He’s been checked by the vet and thankfully there are no fractures. He’s feeling a bit sorry for himself, but he’s coming right."

Josh Yeoman and Lenix show the SAS what they can do at a recent training exercise. Photo: NZ Police

Just two weeks before the incident, Yeoman and Lenix were voted top trainee dog team for the year, an award that no one was surprised to see go to the dedicated pair.

Introduced in 1972 and named after Chief Superintendent J W Overton, the Overton Cup is voted for by instructors and support staff at the dog training centre for the team that displays great skills in training and lives the police values.

Dog training centre practice leader Senior Sergeant Chris Best said Yeoman and Lenix were the clear winners.

"His parents came up for graduation, and it’s true the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree."

Yeoman’s dad is a helicopter pilot and both parents do a lot of aid work overseas.

Yeoman was born in Cameroon and spent the first five years of his life living across Africa in Cameroon, Ethiopia and Kenya, where the family always had german shepherds as pets and guard dogs.

Senior Sergeant Craig Scott presents the Overton Cup certificate to Josh Yeoman - the cup is still to come. Photo: NZ Police

Yeoman is also a self-confessed ‘skid biter’ (someone who loves to hang around helicopters). He says watching his dad train with a special tactics group (STG), winching dogs, was why he joined the police.

"I had one goal in mind when I joined – to become a dog handler,” Yeoman said.

"I spent most of my days off at dog section – helping with training days, being a decoy, laying tracks, cleaning kennels and generally just annoying the handlers.”

His persistence paid off. After just two-and-a-half years with the police, Yeoman landed his dream job as a dog handler.

"I started with my foster pup but he had to go back into the foster programme due to health issues.

"When I got Lenix, we had some work to do but we bonded pretty quickly.

"The difference between dogs was night and day. We graduated in March when Lenix was 20 months old.

"We’re a great team,” Yeoman says.

"There’s no conflict – he’s happy to work for me and he’s got a lot of drive.

"It’s really reassuring for my family.

"They trust him and they know he’s got my back. It’s not always an easy job but I’m really fortunate to have such great support at home."

Josh Yeoman and Lenix in the studio and on parade at their graduation. Photos: Jane Dunn

When Yeoman heard the news about winning the Overton Cup, he and Lenix were away training with the SAS.

"I’ve always been fascinated and looked up to the elite special forces, so getting to work alongside them was a real highlight," Yeoman said.

"We were part of the hunter force, buzzing around in helicopters and sleeping out in the bush overnight,” Yeoman says.

"Lenix wasn’t the best sleeping companion – he was alert to every noise. But it was great to see him outside of a metro environment.

"He was winding the students as we were patrolling through a big open valley and it’s not a behaviour I’ve seen before. He caught their scent on the wind up to a kilometre away."

When they're training, Lenix only has eyes for Josh Yeoman. Photo: NZ Police

This is the third consecutive year the Overton Cup has gone to Canterbury, with constables Sam Campbell (joint winner with Josh Van Der Kwaakand) and Justin (Judd) Robbins winning in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Said Yeoman: "A big shout out to Sergeant Tim Yates and the boys I trained with every day, Simi Volavola and Michael Lamb.

"We got our jobs at the same time and trained our dogs together. I wouldn’t have had half the success if it wasn’t for them.

"It’s a long road training a dog and we spent over a year together negotiating that rigmarole to achieve what we did."

-Ten One Magazine