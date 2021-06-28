Call for green arrow on traffic lights at Hornby intersection

Greater Hornby Residents Association members Ross Houliston and Marc Duff at the intersection of Amyes and Shands Rds. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The difficulty of turning right at a Hornby intersection has driven 100 people to comment on the issue in an online discussion.

The topic of turning from Amyes Rd onto Shands Rd was raised by the Greater Hornby Residents Association in a post on its Facebook page seeking to gauge community opinion.

Association chairman Marc Duff said the high level of engagement meant the issue would be taken further.

“Anything over 100 we consider quite serious,” Duff said.

The association raised the issue at a meeting on Sunday.

It is likely to be raised at the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board meeting on Tuesday and with Hornby Ward councillor Jimmy Chen.

“I would strongly suggest they’ll take it forward.”

The intersection was not the only one in the area commuters struggled with, he said.

“The feedback is it’s part of a wider problem.”

Fixing the problem would take time, but the Shands Rd intersection should take priority.

Ross Houliston and Marc Duff at the intersection of Amyes and Shands Rds. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The intersection needed a green arrow to give right-turning traffic the chance to flow forward, he said.

“It’s not unusual to sit for nine, or 10, or 11 changes.”

The intersection had been a concern for the association since it was formed three years ago.

“It’s only [got] a red arrow to be used when pedestrians are crossing”

Safety was a concern, especially when the traffic backed up past South Hornby School.

Christchurch City Council data from August 15, 2018, showed that on that day, 12,654 cars went through the intersection between 7am and 6pm.

Of these, 1216 made the right turn from Amyes Rd onto Shands Rd.

Between 2018 and 2021, seven crashes occurred at the intersection. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Between January 1, 2018, and January 1, 2021, seven crashes occurred at the intersection, one of which resulted in a minor injury.

Paulette Stickley commented on the association’s post, calling the intersection a nuisance.

“Definitely turn arrows would be great,” she said.

Gaylene Leadley also said a turn arrow was needed.

“The lights at that intersection need sorting out . . . another really bad one is coming out of Mitre 10/Countdown onto the main road.’’

Rachel Cooper said she found it quicker to detour.

“It can be such a long wait that I often go the other way,” she said.

-By Fiona Ellis