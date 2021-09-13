Monday, 13 September 2021

Call for more rubbish bins in busy areas

    By Samantha Mythen
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    An overflowing rubbish bin in Sumner. Photo: Supplied
    An overflowing rubbish bin in Sumner. Photo: Supplied
    Overflowing rubbish bins in a seaside Christchurch suburb have the community calling for more ‘smart bins’ to be installed.

    Sumner village saw many visitors over the weekend, which resulted in overflowing bins along the esplanade.

    New smart bins have been installed around Christchurch’s community parks and public spaces, with five bins in Sumner.

    The Sumner Community Residents’ Association said the “new smart bins are excellent but there are not enough of them.”

    “They were not up to the challenge,” said the association on the Sumner NZ Facebook group.

    It is keenly aware of the coming summer months, which will draw more people to the beaches, resulting in more rubbish.

    They are in the process of requesting two additional bins from the city council.

    One of the current smart bins had a broken sensor and will be replaced.

    Said Sumner Hub co-ordinator Charlie Hudson: “There are gaps where bins should be . . . they need to be more spaced out and accessible, especially in areas where people are leaving Sumner.”

    The smart bins have a larger capacity and sensor technology which provides the city council’s maintenance contractor with daily data on how full each bin is.

    The data means the contractor only needs to send crews out to empty the bins when required, saving time and money.

    The smart bins were trialled in the Botanic Gardens, Hagley Park, Akaroa and other popular parks and attractions prior to being rolled out city-wide from June.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter