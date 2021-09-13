Call for more rubbish bins in busy areas

An overflowing rubbish bin in Sumner. Photo: Supplied

Overflowing rubbish bins in a seaside Christchurch suburb have the community calling for more ‘smart bins’ to be installed.

Sumner village saw many visitors over the weekend, which resulted in overflowing bins along the esplanade.

New smart bins have been installed around Christchurch’s community parks and public spaces, with five bins in Sumner.

The Sumner Community Residents’ Association said the “new smart bins are excellent but there are not enough of them.”

“They were not up to the challenge,” said the association on the Sumner NZ Facebook group.

It is keenly aware of the coming summer months, which will draw more people to the beaches, resulting in more rubbish.

They are in the process of requesting two additional bins from the city council.

One of the current smart bins had a broken sensor and will be replaced.

Said Sumner Hub co-ordinator Charlie Hudson: “There are gaps where bins should be . . . they need to be more spaced out and accessible, especially in areas where people are leaving Sumner.”

The smart bins have a larger capacity and sensor technology which provides the city council’s maintenance contractor with daily data on how full each bin is.

The data means the contractor only needs to send crews out to empty the bins when required, saving time and money.

The smart bins were trialled in the Botanic Gardens, Hagley Park, Akaroa and other popular parks and attractions prior to being rolled out city-wide from June.