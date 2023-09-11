Call for volunteers to help children with parents in jail

Photo: Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou

Volunteers are needed for a mentorship programme to help support children with a parent in prison.

Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou is a national charity which cares for families of people serving prison or community sentences.

There are an estimated 17,000 children in New Zealand with a parent in prison.

The mentorship programme connects them with an adult who can act as a confidant and friend.

A Christchurch mother, whose children received mentoring while their father spent eight years in prison, spoke anonymously about the benefits of the programme.

She said having her ex-partner in prison “brought so many challenges for our kids”.

She was grateful for the support of Pillars,and said it “helped me rebuild the foundations of my wee family”.

She said the mentors “gave my children a sense of normality as, until recently, I have reached a point I can answer their questions without falling apart”.

There is a waiting list with six children in the city who need mentors.

Tuhi Leef.

Pillars general manager Tuhi Leef said there is a “greater need than ever” for volunteers.

He said it is partly due to the pandemic, which put more distance between parents in jail and their family. This added to their emotional distress.

Leef said there is an urgent need for male mentors who can help boys.

“It’s often it’s dad that’s in prison. So having a positive male role model.”

Without intervention, children of prisoners are more than nine times more likely to go prison than other children.

Leef said mentors help change the statistics.

“What they’re able to help do with these rangatahi [young people] is transformational. What we want for our whānau is positive, better outcomes.”

To become a Pillars mentor, applicants must commit to at least 12 months in the programme.

Mentors meet with the child weekly or fortnightly for a catch up or fun outing.

Danielle Moore.

Danielle Moore is a 25-year-old PhD student at of Canterbury University. She has mentored a 17-year-old girl for the past six years.

It has been rewarding for her.

“I feel like I get the same out of it that she does,” Moore said.

“Over the time she’s become, you know, a really close friend and someone that I’ve grown with since 19.”

Moore said: “What we do has sort of developed overtime.”

From connecting over their shared interest in art to helping study for NCEA, Moore has seen her grow throughout her teenage years.

Recently they started going thrifting at second hand clothing stores together and discussing life after high school.

“She can share anything with me – and she knows that.”

Moore said the qualities needed to make a great Pillars mentor are patience, empathy and wanting to make a positive impact.

“You’ve got to devote time to it.

“Someone that’s reliable and consistent, I think that’s a big thing.”

Potential mentors are interviewed and must pass reference and police checks before being matched with a suitable young person. To become a Pillars mentor, apply at www.pillars.org.nz/become-a-mentor.

By Dylan Smits