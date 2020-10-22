Thursday, 22 October 2020

Calls for harsher penalties over racist abuse after incident at Hornby car park

    Christchurch woman Maryam Frozan says police need to take racist abuse incidents more seriously after she and her six-year-old son were accosted during a road age incident in a Hornby car park.

    Frozan told Stuff a 60-year-old woman walked over to her car, put her head in the window and verbally abused her and her son, including telling him go back to his own country.

    The incident took place at the Hornby Hub mall car park about 1pm on Sunday, she told Stuff.

    Police tracked the woman down and gave her a formal warning for threatening behaviour.

    But Frozan says that is not enough and she should be charged, adding she doesn't feel safe anymore.

    Race Relations commissioner Meng Foon told RNZ's The Panel it gets thousands of complaints about these types of incidents. But he says "there's not much we can do about it, unfortunately, because the threshold of conviction, whether civil or criminal, is vey high".

    "People tell me 'we've been hurt by this sort of stuff' and it continues and a wet bus ticket doesn't help," Foon said.

    "An infringement notice like a parking notice or a speeding fine would be quite appropriate for this type of behaviour."   

     

    RNZ

     

     

