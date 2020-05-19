Campaign encourages Chch residents to think and spend locally

ChristchurchNZ is doubling down on efforts to encourage residents to support local businesses, and Kiwis to explore Canterbury and the surrounding area as an attractive tourism destination.

An 'Explore Your Place' campaign ran throughout alert level 4 and 3, and is now asking residents of Christchurch a simple question – am I keeping it local?

The campaign encourages residents to think and spend locally, which has the potential to support our economy and ultimately save jobs.

The campaign will also showcase Christchurch, Canterbury and the West Coast as an attractive local holiday destination.

ChristchurchNZ general manager of marketing, brand and communications, Tim Loftus, said spending habits of Christchurch residents over the next six months were vital to economic recovery and the future of local businesses and Christchurch jobs.

“Our confident and unified community will help Ōtautahi Christchurch lead the way in economic recovery. As we always have, we will respond accordingly and, within our means, support our local businesses,” he said.

The organisation is the city council's tourism and economic arm.

Retail spending volumes in greater Christchurch for the week ending May 10, 2020 showed a decline of 36 per cent compared to the same week last year.

“This illustrates the pressure businesses are under,” said Mr Loftus.

“Even a 15 per cent increase in discretionary spending, particularly in our hardest hit industries, will not only keep businesses open, it will save jobs.”

The campaign includes assets for businesses to use free of charge, available here. It will be updated as the campaign progresses.

The visitor economy remains an important focus area for ChristchurchNZ, particularly as the country progresses through alert levels.

Recent analysis from Deloitte showed Canterbury has the potential to retain $1 billion in tourism spend that typically goes overseas.

From this week, ChristchurchNZ will be promoting Christchurch, Canterbury and the West Coast to a wider domestic market. The activity is the first phase of a campaign titled ExploreCHC.

“This is an innovative and bold new central South Island destination brand unifying Christchurch, Canterbury and the West Coast,” said Mr Loftus.

“Christchurch is very much a basecamp for exploration, a gateway to the surrounding regions and all they have to offer.”

The campaign will run in level 2 and in level 1, targeting primarily Wellington and Auckland. It will also be used to target the Australian market.

This long-term strategic campaign to attract visitors to the central South Island was due for launch this year but was brought forward to help the region post-Covid-19.

“Tourism supports close to 70,000 jobs in our city and region, so these operators and the businesses that support the visitor experience are really struggling,” said Mr Loftus.

“Our home is an incredibly popular international tourist destination, currently off limits for overseas visitation. We hope Kiwis see this as an amazing opportunity to experience for themselves the beauty of Ōtautahi Christchurch and Waitaha Canterbury.”