Can you help police identify this man? Photo: Supplied

Police in Christchurch want to speak to a cyclist after an alleged theft at a Phillipstown construction site.

A police spokesperson said they believe the person on the bike pictured above may be able to assist them with their enquiries into the theft.

If you can help police identify this person, phone 105 or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Make sure you reference file number 220723/2397.

Alternatively you can anonymously phone Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.