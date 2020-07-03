Can you help police locate this wanted man?

Jamie Lee Mackay. Photo: Police

Police in Canterbury need your help to hunt down a 28-year-old who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Jamie Lee Mackay is wanted on numerous charges before the Christchurch District Court, including driving and dishonesty offences, said Detective Sergeant Don Fisher.

He has links throughout Canterbury and the West Coast, and police say he is actively offending in the greater Canterbury area.

"Mackay is a danger to the public and is actively evading police," Detective Sergeant Fisher said.

"Police warn anyone who is assisting Mackay that they may also face prosecution."

Detective Sergeant Fisher reminded rural residents to make sure their property and homes are as secure as possible to avoid theft or damage.

"Remember the 9pm routine, take your valuables out of your vehicle, secure your vehicle, doors and windows and garages and sheds.

"Police have seen an increased reporting of dishonesty offences in rural areas."

If you have information about Mackay's whereabouts, phone Detective Sergeant Fisher on 027 448 9026 or police on 105 and quote file number 200217/5206.