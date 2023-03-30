Cancer survivor braves Ice-cold bath for charity

Cancer survivor Josh Komen stripped off last night, along with dozens of supporters to take the plunge into large 2-degree ice-baths in Christchurch.

The Greymouth cancer survivor was doing the challenge for a good cause, to raise awareness and funds for the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust and Ranui House.

That's where he and his family stayed while he underwent life-saving treatment at nearby Christchurch Hospital. On Wednesday night, the 35-year-old managed to set a new unofficial New Zealand ice-bath record of 21 minutes. "For me, this is not about a record. It's just about raising awareness for Ranui House and we've really done that and I'm absolutely stoked with the result".

The two-time leukaemia survivor admits he's used to facing big challenges. His dreams of representing New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games were dashed when two weeks after collapsing during a race in 2013, he was admitted to hospital and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer.

"It was definitely a tough diagnosis to hear. I was 23. I was on top of my game physically as one of the top ranked 800 metre runners in New Zealand and it hit me hard, it really did. I didn't really understand what leukemia was, what blood cancer was, and unfortunately, I'd have to have it twice".

After a second bout of leukemia a few years later, Komen was given just two weeks to live. He remembers the people at Ranui as his “lifeline”, giving him strength and encouragement to battle his illness. "I spent 474 nights here, and I'm so grateful for this establishment, the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust, for having the foresight to set this place up".

Around 40 other hardy dippers joined Komen in the icy two degrees water for much shorter dips, helping to raise more than $85,000 dollars for the charity. Ranui House provides a place to stay for 1,100 patients and their families every year, while they undergo lifesaving medical treatment.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air