Cantabrian bags Lotto win

The other winning MyLotto tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Hastings, Manawatu-Whanganui and Southland.
The lucky player from Southland also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $30,337.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $8 million.
Strike Four also rolled over and will be worth $600,000 on Wednesday.
Saturday's numbers were 06, 07, 09, 22, 24, 38 with the bonus ball 39 and Powerball 04.