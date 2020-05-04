Cantabrian bags Lotto win

Monday, 4 May 2020

    A person from Canterbury won $19,862 with Lotto Second Division. Photo: File
    A Canterbury player was one of eight lucky punters who each won $19,862 after sharing Lotto's second division on Saturday.

    The other winning MyLotto tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Hastings, Manawatu-Whanganui and Southland.

    The lucky player from Southland also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $30,337.

    Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $8 million.

    Strike Four also rolled over and will be worth $600,000 on Wednesday.

    Saturday's numbers were 06, 07, 09, 22, 24, 38 with the bonus ball 39 and Powerball 04.

    NZ Herald

