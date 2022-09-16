Cantabrians debate issues ahead of vote

Local body election season is in full swing in Canterbury.

About 70 residents turned out to a recent public forum in the area to put their concerns to local candidates vying for their vote.

Issues on the table included climate change and flooding, housing intensification, roading and the Three Waters reform.

Candidates are keen to ensure their opinions are heard.

About 70 residents turned out to speak their mind on issues ranging from climate change and housing to Three Waters. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Linwood Central Heathcote Community Board member Jackie Simons said she was against housing intensification without a consultation process.

"Currently, we have developers walking in, bulldozing houses that are housing numbers of people and putting up apartments and three storey walk-ins and things like that, that our people who are living there now cannot afford to live in."

Voting papers will be delivered to homes across the country from Saturday.

People will have three weeks to consider their options, with postal ballots needing to be returned by October 8.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air