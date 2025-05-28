Cantabrians urged to take on big swim

The funds raised during The Big Swim will be used to help train and equip Coastguard's 2000 plus volunteers as well as fuelling and maintaining rescue vessels nationwide. Photo: Coastguard Tautiaki Moana

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana is calling on Cantabrians to dive into action this June for a cause that saves thousands of lives across New Zealand.

The Big Swim, a nationwide challenge to raise money for the Coastguard, will return for its second year from June 1.

Participants set their own swimming goals, whether that’s a few lengths or a more ambitious distance.

They are encouraged to ask friends, whānau, and colleagues to sponsor their efforts and raise funds for Coastguard. Along the way, swimmers can unlock rewards as they hit fundraising milestones.

Sarah Ridgway.

Aidanfield swimmer Sarah Ridgway is pledging to swim 40km in The Big Swim, which is no mean feat for someone balancing full-time work with motherhood and family life.

Ridgway said she sees it as an opportunity to return to swimming while raising money for a good cause.

She grew up in the water – swimming, fishing and boating in Northland.

But after moving to Canterbury, she and her husband, Kerry, bought a boat to explore and create new memories as a family around Lyttleton Harbour, Akaroa and Kaikōura.

Although her husband was new to boating, he joined Coastguard Canterbury as a volunteer in 2021 to improve his boating education but also to give back - now volunteering weekly and loving it. His involvement has given Sarah renewed confidence and a sense of safety when out on the water with their kids.

Ridgway plans to swim 10km a week at her local partner pool. Once a participant raises $100 they can enter a nearby Partner Pool for free throughout June.

In its inaugural event held in July last year, 1266 swimmers logged more than 8000 swims, racking up over 14,000km and raising $350,000 for Coastguard.

The Big Swim also boosts people's well-being. After the 2024 event, 79% of participants said they signed up to improve their overall health.

More than half reported better mental wellbeing with others noticing improved sleep and better focus.

Among those diving in this year is Cook Islands Olympic swimmer Kirsten Fisher-Marsters who is back in the pool for the first time since retiring in 2023.

“Once I heard about The Big Swim, it just felt like the perfect motivation to get back in the water, without the pressure,” she says.

The Big Swim offers people of all swimming abilities the chance to challenge themselves for a good cause. She encourages anyone thinking about doing it to just start off small.

“Find a friend or go solo. Start with three lengths, then next time five, and so on. Set little goals and see how far you go,” she says.

Coastguard acting chief executive Philip Harkness says hundreds of swimmers have already signed up.

"This past summer, our volunteers responded to 1,232 incidents, bringing 3,210 people home to safety. Each participant’s fundraising efforts helps keep our rescue vessels fueled and maintained, supports vital rescue equipment and volunteer training," Harkness said.

Harkness said with 60% of Coastguard’s funding coming from the generosity of the public, every dollar raised during The Big Swim makes a difference.