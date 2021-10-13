Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Canterbury 4WD enthusiasts accused of endangering rare birds

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One of 4WD vehicles which allegedly endangered rare wrybrills and dotterels on the Ashley River....
    One of 4WD vehicles which allegedly endangered rare wrybrills and dotterels on the Ashley River. Photo: Supplied / Grant Davey
    Four-wheel-drive enthusiasts are continuing to threaten the nests of endangered birds on Canterbury's Ashley River.

    The Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group had captured footage of two four-wheel-drives coming within 2m of nesting wrybills and banded dotterels.

    With only 5500 wrybills left, volunteer Grant Davey said the alleged culprits were threatening the very survival of this unique species.

    "(Environment Canterbury) have signs up all along the river, saying that four-wheel-drives are not allowed out there from the first of September to the end of January.

    "So it's actually fairly hard to avoid those signs."

    Davey said the footage, including the number plate details, had been sent to the Department of Conservation, and he hoped the drivers were reminded of the potential consequences of their actions.

    Anyone found to have killed protected wildlife can be fined up to $100,000 or imprisoned for up to two years.

     

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter