Canterbury designer wins supreme bathroom award

Angelique Armstrong, of Armstrong Interiors in Merivale, has won the Supreme Bathroom Design Award at the 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Awards.

The coveted annual awards were presented at a ceremony on Friday night, in which kitchen and bathroom designers and manufacturers from across New Zealand were celebrated.

NKBA president Nick Thompson, of Fisher & Paykel, said Armstrong was highly deserving of her supreme title.

"It is an incredibly striking, lavish bathroom space that goes above and beyond what you usually see.

"The attention to detail from Angelique is what really stands out.

Angelique Armstrong's design has won the Supreme Bathroom Design Award at the 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Awards. Photo: NKBA

"You can work with big budgets and use beautiful materials, but ultimately it must be well designed and well thought out.

"This bathroom achieves this balance. Congratulations to Angelique,” said Thompson.

In addition to the Supreme Bathroom Design Award, Armstrong won two other awards for her "dark and masculine bathroom design".

She received the 2020 NKBA Creative Excellence Bathroom Design Award and the 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Canterbury Chapter Bathroom Recognition Award.

Ingrid Geldof. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury designer Ingrid Geldof, of Ingrid Geldof Design, also took out multiple awards.

Geldof won the 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Kitchen Distinction $40k -$60k Award, the 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Canterbury Chapter Kitchen Recognition Award and the CDS Kitchen Design 2020 Runner Up Award.

All three awards were in recognition of Geldof’s work on a "gorgeous Christchurch kitchen with views of the estuary".

Said Geldof: "The clients wanted a natural timber feel, yet for it to be simple, slick and high-tech without being ostentatious or flashy.

"We chose crown cut oak on ply as the main finish to achieve the desired warm, natural feel.

"Integrated Corian sinks make the benches easy to look after and give a streamlined look,” said Geldof.

Many details were concealed, including phone charging integrated into the bench, a built-in speaker into the scullery, a built-in vacuum system and a step stool.

Judges called the space well-executed, with a tonne of detail.

"Successful details include the black which isn’t overpowering, the working bench, and the light under the kick board that relieves the timber.

"The connection to the outdoors is beautiful, as is the horizontal theme that continues throughout the space. A clean and sharp kitchen with effective proportions,” said the judging panel.

The 2020 Supreme Bathroom Manufacturer Award went to Stone by Design for their work on this space.

Located in Auckland, the master ensuite was eight by three metres with plenty of room to become a large, opulent space.

Angelique Armstrong's batchroom design. Photo: NKBA

The judges said the smallest details had been thought about, from the large double shower in bespoke gunmetal, the entrance glass doors and glass handles from Italy, to the vanity fronts, top and basins fabricated out of Neolith Calatorao.

The blue stone is honed leather finish which is cut and laid into random sizes and lengths. The freestanding bath sits on a pedestal floor of Neolith, with a heated pad to keep the stone bath hot.

The judges said it was a cleverly laid out and detailed bathroom space.

"The designer has thought about all the little things and the result is a supreme bathroom that wows.

"The judges were impressed with how the bath is bathed in natural light, the incorporation of successful built in storage and the nook on the vanity to store and display important bathroom essentials.

"A thoughtful and very cool space,” said the judging panel.

Wellington designer, Milvia Hannah, of German Kitchens, received the 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Wellington Chapter Kitchen & Bathroom Recognition Award for a luxury Christchurch kitchen.

Created for a new, architecturally-designed home, Hannah used natural materials and natural colours.

A lot of attention and focus went on the large central, natural stone island.

The space features generous workspaces to ensure balanced workflows and the integration of many appliances.

Judges said the manufacturing of the exquisite marble island would have been tricky and that it had been well executed.

The 2020 NKBA Excellence in Design Supreme Kitchen Design Award went to a tranquil coastal Tauranga kitchen design by Chelsey Mathieson, of Vekart.