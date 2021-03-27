Saturday, 27 March 2021

1.55 pm

Canterbury DHB apology over vaccination system

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB have taken immediate steps to address the issue. Photo: ODT files
    The Canterbury DHB has apologised for a coding error in software used in a local medical appointment system which potentially allowed those invited to make appointments to view details about other individuals also making appointments.

    Early information is that the coding error meant that details of 716 people who had registered were potentially able to be viewed. The details included name, gender, age, and NHI number but no personal health information, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

    "All health services take the privacy of individuals very seriously,"  Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in the  statement.

    "It is very unfortunate this has occurred and the Ministry and DHB have taken immediate steps to address the issue.

    "The DHB will be contacting those affected, apologising directly and informing them of the actions now being taken."

    While no private health information was available through the appointment system, the system was taken down on Friday night after being available for use from 8am.

    An investigation is now under way which will provide more detailed information.

    "At this stage, the issue is limited to Canterbury DHB and to household members of frontline border workers invited to make appointments to be vaccinated."

    The Ministry and DHB have thanked a member of the public with strong technical skills for the prompt alert after they detected a security vulnerability in the code and then were able to view contact details of those who had already booked.

    "At this stage, there is no evidence of any malicious breach, access to this information or sharing of it further and the DHB is investigating further", the Ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

    "The system will stay shut down till the issue is rectified and the system thoroughly tested."

    People with questions or concerns about the booking system coding error should in the first instance ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

    A national booking system is currently being developed and will be available in May.
     

     

     

