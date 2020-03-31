Canterbury domestic violence cases spike in first week of lockdown

Photo: Getty Images

Less than a week into the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, Canterbury police have already dealt with one of their busiest days on record for domestic violence.

In the 24 hours to 7am on Sunday, there were 74 family harm events in the district and in the 24 hours to 7am on Monday, there were 42 events, Stuff reported.

Detective Senior Sergeant Neville Jenkins told Stuff there would normally be about 30 such events in a day.

He said a lot of the incidents over the weekend related to people with a history of family violence and that incidents of domestic abuse are expected to continue to rise due to stressors like social isolation and financial pressure.

Due to the lockdown, it has been difficult for police to enforce safety orders, which allows them to remove someone from a home for up to 10 days after an incident.

However, police were able to negotiate emergency housing for the orders and it was thought that some locations include motels and hotels which will be funded by the taxpayer, Stuff reported.

On a different note, Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said other crime like burglaries and traffic offending in the city had gone down since the lockdown began.