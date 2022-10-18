Canterbury employers go hi-tech

Jobseekers in Canterbury lined up today to try a variety of different jobs, all in the safe environment of virtual reality.

Canterbury's first ever Virtual Reality Job Expo held at Tūranga Central Library is part of a national series aimed at attracting job seekers to careers they might not have previously considered.

The event was run by the Ministry of Social Development and Skills VR using virtual reality training tools.

A SkillsVR technician assisting a job seeker. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

MSD's regional labour market manager Regan Jackson says job seekers were offered a unique insight into a range of careers including tourism, hospitality, construction and commercial cleaning.

"This is an opportunity for people to come along and see for themselves various careers and occupations that they may not have otherwise thought was possible."

Ten Canterbury employers took the opportunity to showcase their companies in the hope of attracting people to their profession.

Jackson said virtual reality was a real benefit to employers.

"They can now assess people skills and attributes through VR that is often difficult to gauge on a CV or in a formal interview environment."

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air