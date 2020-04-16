Canterbury Foodbanks struggling with demand

Canterbury food banks are under extreme pressure to keep up with a surge in demand for parcels during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The region’s largest provider, Christchurch City Mission, has seen an increase of more than 300 per cent since the country shifted into alert level 4 on March 25.

The agency relies largely on food donations from the public to make up its parcels, however, because it is no longer safe to do so it has been forking out thousands of dollars a week to keep up with demand.

Christchurch City Missioner Matthew Mark said it would normally spend a “few hundred dollars a week” on grocery items but last week, it spent about $18,000.

He said while about half of the costs are being funded by Ministry of Social Development and other donations, the financial burden is “far greater than what it has ever been.”

“Our goal is to meet the needs it presents to us, we don’t want to see people go without. But we are mindful that there are limited resources and limited capacity,” he said.

"If growth continues along the same trajectory as it is now, we would potentially be having a different conversation in another week or two.”

Mr Mark feared more people could be affected than the agency realises, given the unknown around the economic environment when the country exits the lockdown.

Delta Community Support Trust worker Angela Wells has been busier than usual putting together food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families.

Delta Community Support Trust, which provides food parcels for Richmond and surrounding areas has had to launch a givealittle page to keep up with a demand increase of more than 50 per cent.

Since 1995, it has helped feed disadvantaged families and individuals.

The trust’s general manager, Ian Burn, said for the first time ever, it has had to set a limit on the number of parcels provided each week, out of concern it would run out of food.

“At the same time the level of giving dropped off markedly and we had very little coming in from the normal sources who donate food to us,” he said.

Of the people using the trust’s service, 33 per cent are completely new to its database.

Mr Burn was concerned that if not enough money was raised, people stuck at home without access to food could go hungry.

“This will include the 450 households we support every year plus a proportion of the households impacted by the predicted 9000-36,500 job losses in Christchurch over the next 12 months.”

So far, Delta Community Support Trust has raised almost $2500 of its $5400 target and other sources helped by donating some goods.

Canterbury’s Salvation Army food bank had little information on how its numbers have been affected as it was only activated by Christchurch Civil Defence on April 8.