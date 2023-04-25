Canterbury homicide: Police tight-lipped one week after body found in car

Richard Leman was last seen on April 11. Photo: Facebook

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found inside a car parked in a garage in North Canterbury.

Richard Leman (41) has been missing for more than two weeks, and there have been multiple social media posts shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

On the evening of April 17, a car linked to Leman was found in a garage on Tyler St, Rangiora. Inside the car was a man’s body. Upon making the discovery, police began a homicide investigation.

Police have not released any further information since seeking sightings of Leman’s white Nissan Fuga.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said last week police were conducting “extensive inquiries” to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan in the week leading up to April 17.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death.”

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson told The New Zealand Herald there was no update to provide on the investigation. Police were not in a position to release the name of the man whose body was found, the spokesperson said.

Before the body was found, Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

“Police have been notified … We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health,” his sister posted.

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”