Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Canterbury hospitals enforcing 'no mask, no entry' policy

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Star News
    Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Star News
    Canterbury hospitals and health centres are banning visitors who don't wear masks in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

    Even those with an exemption will not be allowed to visit patients in hospitals or health centres without a mask.

    Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury said a "significant proportion of the workforce" was unwell or looking after whānau at home.

    Respiratory illnesses and Covid-19 had had a far greater impact, earlier in winter than usual, across hospitals and primary care, it said.

    The Canterbury/West Coast area has 115 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

    To protect vulnerable patients visitor restrictions were being tighted and a 'no mask, no entry' policy was being enforced.

    Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed into Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury facilities, unless the visit is prearranged on compassionate grounds.

    "This is because medical masks are less likely to fit under 16s well and children are less likely to be able to wear them correctly for the duration of a visit," Becky Hickmott, incident management controller for the Omicron outbreak, said.

    "Anyone who looks like they might be under 16, but isn't, should bring some photo ID with them as proof of age."

    Hospitals in Northland have also taken measures to manage Covid-19 outbreaks.

    Dargaville Hospital yesterday closed its general ward to visitors after a number of patients tested positive for the coronavirus. Northland DHB reminded people not to visit a hospital if they were unwell and that visitors must wear a mask.

    Last Thursday, Whangārei Hospital temporarily closed Ward 1 to visitors after some patients tested positive.

    Check the Canterbury hospital visitor guidelines here.
    Daily cases by DHB/Region per 100,000 population

    7 day rolling average

     
     

    Auckland

     

    Bay of Plenty

     

    Canterbury / West Coast

     

    Wellington

     

    Hawke's Bay

     

    Lakes

     

    Mid Central

     

    Nelson Marlborough

     

    Northland

     

    Southern

     

    Tairāwhiti

     

    Taranaki

     

    Waikato

     

    Wairarapa

     

    Whanganui

     

    01/08/202201/07/202201/06/202201/05/202201/04/202201/03/20220800700600500400300200100
     

     

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter