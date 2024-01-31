Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Canterbury Lotto player thought they'd won $17,250 - not $17.25m

    Photo: NZ Herald
    A Canterbury Lotto winner was so excited about winning $17,250 - they didn't even realise they had actually won a whopping $17.25 million.

    The winning Powerball First Division ticket for the draw on Saturday, January 27, was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

    The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, joked: “I’ve got to get my eyes checked.”

    The Cantabrian bought the ticket earlier online on Saturday and checked it that evening.

    "All my numbers started to line up, and I thought, ‘I’m going to win something – probably a bonus ticket.’

    "By the end, I was a bit confused and thought I’d only won $17,250,” the winner said.

    Next morning when the winner did a double take, they realised they had won $17.25 million.

    The winner said they felt “a bit silly” to miss all the zeros.

    “But if I’d known the night before, I definitely wouldn’t have gotten much sleep!”

    The winner said they planned to carry on with life as normal.

    “I’m thinking of investing the money while I have a good think about what to do. There’s no rush, and I don’t want to get carried away,” the winner said.

    They said the win would ensure “a comfortable retirement in the future” and were looking forward to it.