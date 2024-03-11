Canterbury Lotto player wins $1m

A lucky Lotto player from Canterbury won $1 million on Saturday night.

The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.