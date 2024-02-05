Canterbury Lotto player wins First Division

A Canterbury Lotto player won First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

The player shared the prize with three others, each claiming $333,333. The winning tickets were sold via MyLotto to players from Canterbury and Wellington, as well as at Countdown New Plymouth Central.

Powerball was not struck and the jackpot has rolled over to $6 million this Wednesday. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto NZ suggested anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check it as soon as possible on MyLotto, in-store, or through the MyLotto App.