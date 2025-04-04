Canterbury Pickleball Club calling for dedicated courts

Photo: Gabby Brown

Fans of one of the fastest-growing sports in the country have approached Christchurch City Council to help fund dedicated courts – and say they will have to turn new members away without them.

Bringing together elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played with small paddles and hollow plastic balls with holes.

First introduced to New Zealand in 2015, there are now more than 60 pickleball clubs across the country, including a Canterbury club with 200 members.

Said Canterbury Pickleball Club membership ambassador Gabby Brown: “We are fielding thousands of inquiries every year from people wanting to learn more about the sport and how to get involved.”

Last month Brown asked the Waihoro Spreydon-Cashmere-Heathcote Community Board to help fund a dedicated home for the sport in Christchurch.

She said their temporary base at the old tennis courts on Harewood Rd is for sale and the club will soon have to find an alternative place to play.

They propose building four pickleball courts with fencing – roughly the size of one tennis court – at Te Papa Kura Redcliffs Park.

She said the proposed location is sheltered, which is important for outdoor courts as pickleballs are light.

She also said it would be “nice to see Christchurch get behind pickleball and have at least one dedicated space”.

Pickleball is played throughout the year in the city, but is usually held inside during the cooler months.

Brown, a former tennis player who was looking for something less physically demanding, described the sport as “fantastically inclusive”.

Canterbury Pickleball Club’s logo superimposed on their main training courts on Harewood Rd. Photo: Gabby Brown

She said it is more accessible than tennis and most people are able to give it a good go.

The Canterbury Pickleball Club teaches all demographics, including school children and disability groups.

The exact cost of building the proposed courts is yet to be determined, but Brown understands fixed nets and posts are about $800 for each court.

The sport is currently being considered for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Pickleball is also the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with an estimated 19.8 million players in 2024 and more than 68,000 dedicated courts.

Brown told the board about 10% of all tennis courts in the US are being converted to pickleball courts.

Board member Will Hall said he is a “huge” fan of the sport, especially the way it brings people together.

Board members have now referred the proposal for a dedicated pickleball home to the city council for investigation.