Thursday, 25 February 2021

Canterbury pop-up penguins net more than $1m at charity auction

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: popuppenguins.co.nz
    Photo: popuppenguins.co.nz
    More than $1 million was raised on Sunday night after 50 giant pop-up penguin sculptures were auctioned off in Christchurch.

    The Pop Up Penguins art trail saw the penguins installed in public places across Canterbury from Rangiora to Akaroa.

    Many of the penguins were decorated.

    The sculptures were sold at auction on Wednesday with about 75 per cent of the proceeds going to the Cholmondeley Children's Centre.

    The penguins sales totalled $1,007,300, and the Shy-no-more and Mischievous penguins netting the most with $36,000 each.

     

     

