Canterbury Rowing Club celebrates gold medal

Gold medalists Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors. Photo: Getty Images

For the people gathered at the Canterbury Rowing Club last night, the gold medal in the women's double sculls was something personal.

Many know golden sculler Lucy Spoors who is a member of the club which is based next to the Avon River on Kerrs Rd, Wainoni.

This was club member Libby's reaction to the gold medal for Spoors and team-mate Brooke Francis: "They're the greatest team. They were so deserving. We are backing them all the way. It was such a great race to watch."

It was indeed. It was an intensely fought race with Spoors and Francis holding off the two-time world champion Romania and Great Britain.

Lucy Spoors' sister Phoebe then took out bronze along with Davina Waddy and sisters Kerri Williams and Jackie Gowler in the women's fours.

Michael Petherick is the vice president of the club and former coach of Phoebe and Davina when they attended Christchurch Girls' High School.

He said it was incredible to see them on the big screen.

"I guess it's maybe a bit more personal for me.

"It's very exciting and I am really proud of them," he said.

"Naturally I like to think I helped them on their journey in some way. Although they have come such a long way since then."

Oliver was also a club member and says watching the club athletes was unreal.

"These are actually people you know day-to-day. It's so crazy.

"Normally they are just idols up on some random pedestal. But I actually know some of these guys."

Mother of two Olympic medallists had to run between races

Lucy and Phoebe Spoors mum has revealed she had to run from the medal ceremony to see her next daughter's race.

Virginia Spoors has told Morning Report she was in a "bit of a panic" as she sprinted to find a place to watch.

Lucy Spoors along with Brooke Francis won gold in the women's double sculls.

But the moment the medal ceremony was over, the women's coxless four race began. And that included Phoebe Spoors and teammates Jackie Gowler, Kerri Williams, and Davina Waddy. They went on to win bronze.

"We were in a massive grandstand, halfway up next to a German group, Americans in front and Dutch behind. We got talking," said Virginia.

When Lucy won gold the family jumped up and headed to see the medal ceremony.

"Everyone told us "Don't worry, we will look after your bags".

"But after the ceremony we realised Phoebe's race was about to start. So we dashed back to try to get in but couldn't," she said.

"It was a bit of a panic. We watched Phoebe's race from down in front.

"It was exciting and I don't know if I would normally run as fast as we did."

Virginia said she could not be prouder of both girls.

"The way we feel, a bronze medal feels the same as a gold medal, it was a medal, and just to know that they've had the race of their lives and done as good as they could was, we were super happy for them."

Virginia moved last year to Cambridge from the family home in Christchurch to help support Lucy and her new son Rupert, and Phoebe. Her husband will make the shift later this year.

She said she, like other families, was just doing what any family would do to support their children to do their best.