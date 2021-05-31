Canterbury storm: Lucky escape after tree falls on car in Christchurch

A person in Christchurch had a lucky escape on Monday morning after a tree fell on the car they were in.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said firefighters were called to the incident on Hoon Hay Rd near the intersection with Maryhill Ave about 10.02am.

The spokesperson said the tree fell on the car in Hoon Hay as the city continues to be battered by heavy rain and high wind.

There was one occupant in the car at the time the tree fell but they managed to get out safely and were not hurt.

Fire and Emergency NZ is working with contractors to clear the tree off the road. The road is open.

FLOODING LATEST

* Civil Defence orders residents of the low lying areas of The Pines Beach to evacuate

* State of emergency declared for entire Canterbury region after heavy rain and flooding

* The Eyre River has dropped overnight and 133 residents can return home.

* The Ashburton river is 1m away from bursting its banks, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi says.

* MetService says more bad weather forecast to hit the already drenched Canterbury region - next 24 hours critical.

Over 300 properties and 700 people have been evacuated in Canterbury with more expected this morning as rivers across the region continue to rage, fuelled by the one-in-100-year deluge.

The entire Canterbury region is under a state of emergency and about 75 schools and pre-schools are closed today as residents prepare for more upheaval.