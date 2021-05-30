Canterbury surf lifesaving award winners announced

Danny Schefer from Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club has been recognised with the Lifeguard of the Year award. Photo: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Top volunteers, athletes and surf lifeguards have been honoured at Surf Life Saving NZ’s Canterbury Awards of Excellence.

The awards on Saturday celebrated volunteers who have gone the extra mile, dedicated numerous hours to their club, and excelled in lifesaving sport.

The volunteers acknowledged in the Canterbury awards are a part of Surf Life Saving Clubs at Nelson, Rarangi, Buller, Kotuku, Waikuku Beach, Spencer Park, Waimairi, North Beach, New Brighton, South Brighton, Sumner and Taylors Mistake.

Southern regional manager Stu Bryce said volunteers “put in a massive workload” throughout the season.

“We congratulate the award winners for going above and beyond to deliver for their local communities and clubs.”

This season, Canterbury lifeguards completed 91 rescues, 208 assists to safety, 44 searches and 33,919 people were involved in 17, 895 preventative actions.

Surf Life Saving NZ southern region sport manager Luke Smith said the volunteers excelled throughout the local calendar, despite a few disruptions due to uncontrollable circumstances.

“A big thank you is needed for all the volunteer officials, event lifeguards, coaches and parents for the countless hours they put in.”

Kristy Cullen from New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club has been named Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her key contributions at a club, regional and national level.

“Kirsty gives up countless hours within her own club, and throughout the region to ensure she can make surf lifesaving as enjoyable as possible for everyone involved. We can’t thank her enough for the countless volunteer hours she put in,” says Luke Smith.

She has contributed to Canterbury as a lifeguard examiner, course facilitator, event water safety co-ordinator and intermediate lifeguard school instructor.

Taylor Chamberlain has received the Sportsperson of the Year title. Photo: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Taylor Chamberlain has received the Sportsperson of the Year title, after the Taylors Mistake SLSC athlete excelled at competitions around New Zealand and Australia against some of the top surf sport athletes. The young athlete was praised for his “consistency and solid work ethic” during training, which led to a victory at nearly every major event he competed at.

Danny Schefer from Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club has been recognised with the Lifeguard of the Year award for his dedication and commitment.

This past season, he stepped into the role of a club patrol captain, as well as being a head guard for the regional lifeguard period. He recently gained his Advanced Lifeguard Award, which is the highest award available for lifeguards within the Surf Life Saving New Zealand pathway.

“Danny acts as a great role model for the younger lifeguards coming through the same pathway,” says Luke Smith.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards for each area are held May through July and precede the National Awards of Excellence which will be held at a later date.

Canterbury Awards of Excellence 2021 Winners

SURF SPORT AWARDS

Surf Official of the Year

Myffy Roberts - New Brighton SLSC

The Shanks Family Event Guard of the Year

Jessica Larson - Sumner SLSC

Coach of the Year

Nick Tremewan - Sumner SLSC

The Leon “Flash” Peters Team of the Year

Sumner U23 Female IRB Team

The Allen Lee Top Canterbury Team of the Year

Taylors Mistake Open Male Pool Rescue Relay

Te Onepoto Award for Junior Surf - Coaching

Julie Jorgensen - South Brighton SLSC

Te Onepoto Award for Junior Surf - Service

James Murphy - Kotuku SLSC

Sports Person of the Year

Taylor Chamberlain - Taylors Mistake SLSC

GENERAL AWARDS

Innovation of the Year

Emily B Drifter Project - Kotuku SLSC

Volunteer of the Year

Kirsty Cullen - New Brighton SLSC

LIFESAVING AWARDS

Rookie Lifeguard of the Year

Bradan Foster - Sumner SLSC

Rescue of the Year

Taylors Mistake Mass Rescue - January 2021

V.S.E Trophy Regional Lifeguard of the Year

Jackson Smith - Waimairi SLSC

Beach Education Instructor of the Year

Kelly Baker - Waimairi, SLSC

Instructor of the Year

Lewis Elliot - Sumner SLSC

Patrol Support of the Year

Angela Lambert - Kotuku SLSC

Lifeguard of the Year

Danny Schefer - Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer of the Year

Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake SLSC

Patrol Club of the Year

Waikuku Beach SLSC

Club of the Year

South Brighton SLSC