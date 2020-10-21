Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Canterbury teen found 'unresponsive' in vehicle in Rolleston dies

    A teenager who was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Rolleston in the early hours of Sunday morning has died.

    Police were called to the incident about 1.20am, where it is understood a 19-year-old male was found unconscious in the boot of an allegedly overloaded car.

    He died three days later.

    A police spokesperson said the death has been referred to the Coroner.

    "Enquiries are ongoing into circumstances of the incident."

    The teen was given medical attention at the scene and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

    Stuff reported the teen was travelling in an overloaded car with 10 people who had left the Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln.

    There is nothing to suggest drugs were a factor in the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

    When police were called to the incident, they found the man in a critical condition.

    "Police are working closely with the family to piece together the events leading to the incident."

    - Additional reporting NZ Herald

     

     

     

