Thursday, 14 May 2020

Canterbury Uni bosses to take 20% pay cut

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Canterbury University's chancellor, vice-chancellor and UC Council members will take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months to help students experiencing hardship.

    The money will go towards a new fund - Kono Iti - set up to support students in hardship during the Covid-19 crisis.

    "In response to current circumstances, as chancellor and vce-chancellor, together with all members of UC Council, we have volunteered a 20 per cent pay reduction for the next six months, which will go towards a fund to support students experiencing hardship," UC Chancellor Sue McCormack said.

    The fund aims to help students keep studying and return to uni in semester two.

    "The fund may be used in different ways to support students who have experienced unexpected hardship associated with the impact of Covid-19.

    "The funds may be used to help with transport, books, additional expenses associated with vulnerable or immuno-compromised students or family, extra energy costs or other special needs caused by the extraordinary environment we face.

    Voluntary donations to the fund can also be made online here.

    "As a community we are familiar with making significant sacrifices during trying times," McCormack said. 

    "Together we successfully navigated the Canterbury earthquakes and the March 15 mosque attacks, and now we’ve endured over four weeks of lockdown in our homes as we face a global pandemic. 

    "As a UC community we will bounce back with strength, but we do recognise that we will continue to be faced with challenges as we adjust to the new post COVID-19 environment.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg