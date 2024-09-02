Canterbury University students chill out to put theory to the test

Psychology student Eliot Mckelvey taking an ice bath as part of a practical approach to well-being. PHOTO: UC

Psychology students who signed up to a new well-being course at Canterbury University may not have expected to be stepping into ice baths.

The university’s science and practice of well-being paper introduces students to well-being by encouraging them to step outside their comfort zone and put theory into practice.

Students were offered the opportunity to take an ice bath on campus, do yoga, meditate, forage, go forest-bathing, or grow a plant from a seed in the community garden.

As part of the assessment, students then submitted weekly reflections on these activities that contributed to their overall grades.

Psychology professor Julia Rucklidge co-ordinates the course.

She helps students learn the psychological models of well-being and form an applied understanding of the factors that improve mental well-being, at both the individual and societal level.

Diverting from tradition, Professor Rucklidge said the practical element of the course included “innovative labs purposefully designed in our outside environment”.

Students wouldn’t lose marks if they didn’t do an activity such as ice bathing.

However, all the 700 students who have taken the course so far have participated in some form of a new well-being activity.

Student engagement in the course is reflected in the feedback received at the end of each term.

One course participant said: “This course has ignited a passion in me, both academically and in my own personal life, and I am excited to see what may come from it.”

The second-year psychology course contributes towards the Bachelor of Psychological Science degree.